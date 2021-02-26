Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary: 'How Blessed Am I??'
The couple shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and Brady also has a 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan
It's officially been 12 years of happily ever after for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.
The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Friday, marking the occasion with sweet tributes to each other on social media.
Sharing a photo of the pair's family at Super Bowl LV earlier this month, Brady, 43, wrote, "Happy anniversary!! I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!"
"You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know," he continued. "You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."
In her own post, which included a slideshow of images of the couple, Bündchen, 40, echoed her husband's sentiment.
"Happy anniversary my love!" wrote Bündchen. "I can't believe it's already been 12 years! We have gone [through] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️."
The whole Brady bunch was on hand to watch as he played in the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career. It was his first time doing so for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he joined last year after two decades with the New England Patriots.
Brady and Bündchen — who tied the knot in 2009 — moved to Florida last year with their son and daughter after he signed with the Buccaneers. Brady's son Jack lives mainly in New York with his mother, Moynahan.
After the Buccaneers' win, the supermodel honored her husband with an Instagram post, noting that she has watched him "overcome so much adversity" throughout his career.
"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be," the mom of two said about her husband.