Tom Brady Almost Forgot to See His Family at the Game After 'Tough Loss' to 49ers

Brady said it slipped his mind to say hi to the nearly 100 family and friends who had come to see him play at his hometown stadium

Published on December 13, 2022 05:32 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Tom Brady was so frustrated with his team's loss on Sunday that he almost forgot he had family in the arena.

The superstar quarterback opened up about Tampa Bay's "tough loss on the road" to the San Francisco 49ers on this week's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"We got our ass kicked," Brady said of the blowout defeat in the Bay Area, where Brady grew up. The 35-7 defeat had the NFL star so distraught that his family's presence at the game — around 100 friends and family members had come to see him play — slipped his mind.

Brady revealed, "I was walking from the locker room to the bus — a kind of long walk of 500 yards or so — and just as I got to the bus the woman who I was with said, 'Hey, didn't you want to see your family?' "

"So I turned around and walked back," said Brady, who was surprised that some of his family had stayed through the loss. "And at least after the game I got to see my sisters, nieces and some cousins. My parents left in the third quarter, thankfully, to get home."

Brady chalked up the loss to his team's inability to "do anything the way that we needed to to win."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock (13639878al) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> gets of a shovel pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Ron Schwane/AP/Shutterstock

The 49ers currently hold the best defensive rating in the NFL, and Brady noted that he "was responsible for two of the turnovers" that contributed to the team's loss.

"I missed Mike [Evans] open in the end zone for a touchdown," Brady explained. "Missed Scotty [Miller] down the field. So, you know, just look at myself and realize I gotta do a lot better than that in order to win."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star added that "this time of year" brings "a lot of things" that can "pull your focus away from where it needs to be." Going forward, he's focused on staying the course: "just gonna keep battling," Brady said.

As it stands, Brady's Buccaneers are below .500, which he said "feels terrible" at this point in the season. "I just think there's an intense level of urgency that everyone's gotta feel. And you got four games left in the season and everything's ahead of us. We're below .500. That feels horrible the way that we lost yesterday."

This week, as they prepare to face the 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals, Brady's intention is to "come in with a great sense of determination and discipline to get better," he said. "It's a singular focus on how I can do my job in the best possible way."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

For Brady, channeling his emotions into the game helps him succeed on the field. Specifically, he told listeners there's "one emotion" that he always tries to find during a game: "and that's anger, you know?"

Brady explained that "naturally," he's a "pretty mellow" person. "But anger is the one emotion that works for me," Brady admitted. "So when I don't feel it and you guys see me [saying], you know, 'Motherf--ker,' that is in trying to get me going.'"

