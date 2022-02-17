Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was celebrating his team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl

Tom Brady Advises Matthew Stafford to 'Mix in Water' During Super Bowl Parade a Year After His Own

As a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady is no stranger to a victory parade.

The retired athlete, 44, shared some advice with Los Angeles Rams quarterback and first-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford as he celebrated his team's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"Mix in a water Matt...trust me," Brady wrote on Twitter alongside an NFL clip of Stafford laughing with his wife Kelly, smoking a cigar and drinking a beer on a float.

After Brady's own win in Super Bowl LV last year, he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates took part in a boat parade where he famously tossed the Lombardi Trophy across the water to another boat.

He also shared a video of himself leaving the festivities on Twitter. In the clip, he smiles and gives a little wave to a crowd of reporters as he is assisted off the boat by a friend.

"Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," Brady wrote in the caption at the time.

As for Stafford, he is showing no signs of slowing down his celebration after becoming a Super Bowl champion in his first season with the Rams. He previously played 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions and had never won in the postseason before being traded.

So far, he has marked his Super Bowl win with a trip to Disneyland with his family, a locker room party and confetti-filled celebration with his wife and their four daughters — twins Sawyer and Chandler, 4, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 19 months.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, a series of penalties from both teams led to Los Angeles scoring a touchdown with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter to take a three-point lead to secure the win.