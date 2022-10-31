Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad," Brady added.

He explained that having their divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presents another level of difficulty, adding: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well," Brady continued. "And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

Brady and Bündchen both filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, their petition for the dissolution of marriage was signed off by a judge in Glades County, Fla., who officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

A source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE that while the split was "hard at first" for the supermodel, "enough time has passed that she is settling in."

The mother-of-two "has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself," the source added.

Both Brady and Bündchen have reiterated that their focus is on their two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. In their divorce settlement, they agreed on joint custody.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram Story announcing the couple's separation. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

In last week's episode of his Sirius XM show, Brady reaffirmed his commitment to football, denying rumors that he's quitting before the season ends: "I've never quit on anything in my life. I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ acknowledged that there "was a retirement in the past," referring to his short-lived announcement this February, as he confirmed that "there's no immediate retirement" in his future.