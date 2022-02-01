"I'm just still going through the process that I said I was going through," the sports star said

Tom Brady Addresses Retirement: 'When the Time Is Right I'll Be Ready to Make a Decision'

Tom Brady is not making his retirement official just yet.

"It was a good week for me and I'm just still going through the process that I said I was going through," the 44-year-old NFL star said on Monday's episode of his Sirius XM podcast, Let's Go!, adding, "Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do and I think when the time is right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another just like I said last week."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While his retirement seemed a sure thing just days ago, the football great is still weighing up his options.

"We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often, and I totally understand that and understand that's the environment we're in, but I think for me I'm just, literally it's day to day with me," Brady continued.

For now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he wants to "evaluate things as they come" as he does his best to "make a great decision for me and my family."

Speaking about the attention and tributes he received amid retirement reports over the weekend, the father of three said he was "a little disappointed" that it took the focus away from AFC and NFC championships that took place at the same time.

"There was some very important games going on on the weekend and I know how hard those players work on Sunday to prepare for that," Brady shared. "I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend. It didn't quite turn that way because my phone got really busy. But, you know, that's just part of being in the situation I'm in."

As for whether he has a "timeline" for retirement Brady vaguely answered, "I know when the time is right."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Went to First Football Game After Meeting Tom Brady: 'Most Boring Thing' Ever

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Brady said on his podcast that he's in "no rush to figure out what's next" after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday following a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'll know when I know. It's a day after the season," Brady said. "So I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It's been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day in and day out football."