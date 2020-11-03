Tom Brady Says He's 'Trying to Be a Great Teammate' When Asked About Antonio Brown Living with Him

"Antonio’s a good friend of mine, and we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Tom Brady said

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady are sharing a locker room again — and a home.

Last month, Brown, 32, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with Brady, 43, after the two played together briefly on the New England Patriots last year until Brown was released from the team on separate allegations of sexual misconduct (his attorney has denied the allegations).

Then on Sunday, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer claimed that Brown has moved into Brady's Tampa Bay home.

Brady later addressed Glazer's claims that Brown is his new roommate in an interview on Jim Gray's Westwood Ones sports radio show.

"Antonio’s a good friend of mine, and we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Brady explained. “So he’s just getting settled, and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around."

"You know, we’re getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we’re doing, and a big transition for him, moving across the state and really not knowing anyone," Brady added of the wide receiver.

"So, again, just trying to be a great teammate, and help someone out who is a friend of mine," he said.

Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen, and their kids John Edward Thomas (whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), 13, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian Lake, 7, moved into retired baseball star Derek Jeter's Tampa Bay mansion after Brady signed with the Buccaneers earlier this year.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show in April, Brady said the home "worked out perfect" for him and his family as he began his new life Florida.

In September, Jeter, 46, and his model wife, Hannah, put the mansion on the market for $29 million. It remains unclear if Brady is currently renting the property or has already found a permanent home in the area.

After Brown signed with Tampa Bay late last month, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the wide receiver deserved a "second chance" and also disputed speculation that Brady had anything to do with his recruitment.

"I think he's matured, and I believe in second chances," Arians said, according to USA Today. "Everybody wants to say that Tom [Brady] picked him. Tom didn't have anything to do with it. This was something [Bucs general manager Jason Licht] and I had been talking (about) for a couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. When the time was right, would we see if we could pull the trigger and fit him in to what we want to get done? And we'll see. If Antonio does what I think he's gonna do, I think he's gonna be fine."

Brady also spoke to reporters after Brown's signing, saying that he thinks his new teammate is a "tremendous football player" and that he's "looking forward to working with him again."