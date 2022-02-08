Tom Brady Addresses Potential Return to the NFL After Retiring: 'Never Say Never'

Tom Brady is talking about his retirement from the NFL — and the possibility of eventually coming out of it.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, 44, discussed his recent announcement on the latest episode of his podcast, Let's Go!.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When addressing what his future holds when it comes to football, Brady told his co-host Jim Gray on Monday, "I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never."

He continued, "At the same time ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now."

Brady shared that he wants "to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

"And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life," he added. "Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be with you there, Jim."

Brady also shared that he's "very humbled" by the tributes and recognition he received after sharing the big news.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Tom Brady | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

"I'm grateful for all the amazing relationships that I've had," Brady continued. "What it means to me is I've impacted people's lives and certainly they've impacted mine, too."

Last week, Brady announced via Instagram that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

He captioned a photo of himself playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, "I've done a lot of reflecting this past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

He shared that the message was "difficult for me to write," adding, "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Wants Friend Tom Brady to 'Enjoy the Rest of His Life' after Retiring from Football

His post included a salute to his teammates, coaches, and loved ones as he described his "playing career" as "such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs."

"I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Brady wrote, "The future is exciting" while admitting he doesn't know "exactly what my days will look like," and will "take it day by day" but wants to "enrich other people's lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Part of his message specifically was written to his wife of nearly 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, and his three children. "You are my inspiration," said Brady. "Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family."