The NFL quarterback said he hasn’t put much thought into whether he’ll return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Addresses His Future in NFL Following Playoffs Loss: 'We'll Just Take It Day By Day'

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is, once again, making headlines.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoffs loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, the quarterback said it was too soon to discuss anything involving retirement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brady, 44, remained undecided on returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season when questioned during a post-game press conference.

"I haven't put a lot of thought into it. So, we'll just take it day by day and kind of see where we're at," he said.

Brady added that, during the game, he wasn't thinking about whether or not it would be his last time on the field, he was simply "thinking about winning."

"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game," he added of the 30-27 loss. "I'm not thinking about anything past five minutes from now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tom Brady Tom Brady | Credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Many have speculated that the star athlete — who has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers — is nearing the end of his career. Brady was drafted in 2000 and spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before making his Buccaneers debut in 2020.

In July, Brady told Jim Gray on an episode of SiriusXM Town Hall that he wanted to continue playing until he is at least 45 years old.

"I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete," Brady told Gray, 61. "We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that."

He added, "And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I'll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

Brady admitted on the show that he owes it to his family to evaluate his retirement, discussing the "sacrifice" his wife Gisele Bündchen, their children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, and his son John "Jack" Edward, 13, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, have had to make for his career.

"Things change as you get older and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," Brady said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play," he added. "So, you know, I owe it to them, too."

However, the quarterback previously told PEOPLE in 2018, while still playing for the Patriots, that he had his wife's support to continue in the league.