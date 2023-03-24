Tom Brady Acquires Ownership Interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces After NFL Retirement: 'An Honor'

Tom Brady is embarking on a new business venture.

After announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, the football legend, 45, has set his sights on basketball by acquiring an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

"It was a matter of a time before I was back in a building with some of the greatest athletes in the world," Brady said in a video shared on his Twitter account Thursday. "I'm ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. What an honor."

"I can't wait to watch these amazing, talented players bring another championship to Las Vegas," he continued.

Franchise owner Mark Davis praised the football legend in a press release announcing the news, stating, "Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court. Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA but for women's professional sports as a whole."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ received kind words on the team's Twitter account, which said, "Welcome to the Aces Family, @TomBrady!" The WNBA also wrote, "Welcome to the WNBA @TomBrady."

Members from the team responded to the announcement, with point guard Kelsey Plum writing on Twitter, "WHAT ISSSSSS LIFFEEEEEEE." A'ja Wilson, the team's power forward, also shared Brady's Twitter announcement.

According to Brady, his interest in women's sports began as a child growing up with three older sisters who "were all incredible athletes in their own right."

"They were role models to me," explained Brady in his video announcement.

His father, Tom Brady Sr., spoke in depth about the family's athletic background in a 2016 profile for The Eagle-Tribune, sharing that he encouraged their kids to try a variety of different activities, but they all gravitated towards sports.

Brady's eldest sister, Maureen, was an All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State University and was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame. His sister Julie played for the soccer team at St. Mary's College as a walk-on, later earning a scholarship. Nancy, who is a year older than Brady, earned a scholarship to play softball at UC Berkeley.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October 2022, Brady began venturing outside of football, becoming a Major League Pickleball owner, joining other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees in the growing league.

At the time, Brady shared the news in an Instagram video. "Look, I've been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career, in my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s! As long as I can, right? And I think I got the answer," he said. "Seems like everyone else has the answer too — pickleball!"