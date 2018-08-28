Tom Brady abruptly hung up on WEEI radio host Kirk Minihane on Monday after the interviewer repeatedly asked questions about the quarterback’s controversial trainer.

During Brady’s weekly call with 93.7 FM in Boston, Minihane asked about trainer Alex Guerrero, who was reportedly banned from traveling with the New England Patriots and from standing on the sidelines during games last season.

According to the USA Today, following Brady, other star Patriots players have taken up the services of Guerrero over the years, which gave him a regular presence despite not being a team employee. Differences between Guerrero’s practices and those of the Patriots’ staff have led to friction between the team and trainer.

“We saw the reports this weekend that Alex was on the team plane, which he wasn’t for the second half of last year, I guess, and not on the sideline,” Minihane asked Brady on Monday, according to a transcript published by the radio station. “Is that accurate?”

Brady confirmed Guerrero traveled with the team, prompting Minihane to ask about what lead to the ban being lifted. But the five-time Super Bowl champion quickly shut down any further talk about the subject.

“You know, I don’t want to; I’m not getting into all that,” Brady, 41, replied.

Minihane pressed on and asked about Guerrero’s relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“I said I don’t want to get into it,” Brady shot back. “Everyone knows, it’s well documented the work he and I do together.”

Undeterred, Minihane asked Brady if Guerrero was on the sideline during the team’s preseason loss against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

“Yeah, all right guys, have a great day,” Brady said before hanging up the phone. “I’ll talk to you later.”

As reported by ESPN, Brady has a contractual agreement with the WEEI that requires him to call into the station every week during the NFL season.

This isn’t the only time Brady has expressed his displeasure with hosts from the radio station.

In January, Brady cut his interview short with the Kirk & Callahan Show after host Alex Reimer called Brady’s daughter, Vivian, an “annoying little pissant” on a different show when discussing Brady’s Tom vs. Time documentary.

“You know, I tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said at the time, which was just days before Super Bowl LII. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly does not deserve that.”

Brady also shares 8-year-old son Benjamin with wife Gisele Bündchen and is a father to 10-year-old John Edward Thomas from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether or not I want to come on this show again,” Brady continued. “I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Reimer was suspended after his comments but was reinstated five months later.