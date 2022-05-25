Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Respond to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen's Trash Talk: They Can't 'Hang'

The veteran quarterbacks called out their younger opponents ahead of TNT's latest iteration of The Match

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

With just days to go until the latest iteration of The Match, the war of words has already begun.

During another round of interviews for TNT's fifth The Match on Wednesday morning, the stakes were raised by half of the participating athletes. After learning that Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen had promised reporters they'd arrive in Las Vegas on June 1 prepared to unleash the trash talk, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers told PEOPLE that the two young quarterbacks don't know what they're in for.

"They better have some prepared material that's written by you know, Bill Burr and Brian Regan because they're not gonna be able to hang with Tommy and I," said Rodgers.

Rodgers, 38, explained to PEOPLE during the Wednesday press conference that he's disappointed with the way trash talk has evolved: "You have to understand, Tom and I are from the older era," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said.

"When he started playing and when I started playing, there was actual real trash talk. And there was a lot of good s--t talking and you knew who they were around the league," Rodgers said with a smirk.

"Now, it's more buddy-buddy you know, social media, following each other, memes, all this emoji s--t and it's not the same. So when you talk about, you know, Kermit the frog and Josh trying to s--t talk me and Tom, a couple of old school grizzled vets ... come on," added Rodgers.

Brady agreed: "Golf s--t talk is a little different than pro football s--t talk. Usually, pro football talk, you usually have to back that up," the seven-time Super Bowl champion told PEOPLE before letting loose on his younger opponents.

"Josh really hasn't backed that much up on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me. I'd just say it's going to look like what it's looked like for a long time against him," Brady said before turning his attention to Mahomes. "Patrick, you know, although he's played a lot of great games, he didn't win anything. He's won a few of the other ones, but not the important ones."

Rodgers laughed at Brady's response, before animatedly exclaiming, "Talk that s--t, man!"