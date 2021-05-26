The televised event is scheduled to air on July 6 at 5 p.m. EST on TNT

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Team Up with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau for The Match

NFL fans hoping to see another match-up between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after last season will get their wish sooner than expected, it just won't be on the football field.

Brady, along with PGA Tour champion Phil Mickelson, will take on Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau in a charity golf match. The event — the fourth edition of The Match — will air live from Montana on July 6 at 5 p.m. EST on TNT.

Of course, Brady and Mickelson have teamed up on the golf course before. Last May, the two took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning to benefit COVID-19 relief in the second iteration of The Match.

While Brady and Mickelson lost, viewers were treated to a viral moment when the quarterback ripped his pants on full display of the TV cameras. (A third edition of The Match saw Mickelson partner with Charles Barkley to defeat Manning and Stephen Curry.)

Left: Bryson DeChambeau | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Right: Phil Mickelson | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Both Brady and Mickelson are on a bit of a hot streak right now.

Brady helped to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in February, earning himself a seventh Super Bowl ring. Mickelson, 50, also became the oldest player to ever win a major, and the oldest player to win the PGA Championship this past Sunday.

Rodgers — who is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley — is the reigning NFL MVP, while DeChambeau is the 2020 U.S. Open champion.

To get the rivalry going between the two teams, Brady tweeted multiple memes from a video that went viral earlier this week showing golfer Brooks Koepka become visibly frustrated with DeChambeau while he was filming an interview.

Each of them poked fun at Rodgers, with one even calling out the Packers' decision to kick a field goal while down seven points in the closing minutes of the NFC Championship Game last season.

That last meme comes amid a tumultuous relationship between Rodgers and the Packers. Earlier this week, Rodgers confirmed not all was well with his longtime team.