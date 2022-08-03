Gisele Bündchen Posts Sweet 45th Birthday Tribute to Husband Tom Brady: 'You Are So Loved'

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote to her Tampa Bay Buccaneers hubby

Tom Brady is celebrating another trip around the sun!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer's wife, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her husband's 45th birthday on Wednesday with a touching tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" the supermodel wrote. "@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️"

Brady is the oldest active player in the NFL at 45, and he's still one of the top players in the league. For the first time, though, he's starting to show signs of slowing down.

After winning his seventh Super Bowl in 2021, his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and the team lost in the divisional round the next season. He then announced his decision to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons in February.

But Brady's retirement only lasted 40 days before he announced his return to Tampa Bay.

In an interview last month with Variety, the NFL star said he's not sure when he'll fully retire, but hopes to go out on a high note by winning another Super Bowl.

"I really don't [know when I'll be done playing]," he said. "I would say it's year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely."

"I've realized I don't have five years left," he added. "I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."