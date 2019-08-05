Tom Brady Reportedly Will Make $23 Million This Year in Contract Extension

Tom Brady will be leading the New England Patriots for at least three more seasons.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, 42, is set to play with his team through the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from NFL.com.

In the deal, Brady will reportedly make an additional $70 million: $23 million for the 2019 season (an $8 million raise), then $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021.

ESPN.com reports that the athlete’s salary for 2019 will tie him with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and comes after Brady was set to become a free agent following the upcoming season.

Despite wife Gisele Bündchen‘s teasing about not having “been very successful” at getting her husband to retire, Brady — who has been the Patriots’ quarterback for his entire professional career, since the 2000 season — has insisted he’s not quite ready to take off his helmet yet.

“I’ve said that for a long time,” Brady told ESPN in January of his “zero” percent chance of retiring, ahead of his sixth Super Bowl victory. “I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me.”

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” he continued. “Like I’ve said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes, and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year. But every year is tough.”

When it comes to retirement, Brady said he’ll know when the time is right — and that time isn’t now. “I’m gonna feel like, ‘Okay, I’ve had enough,’ ” he told the outlet. “I don’t quite feel like that yet.”

And 45 is almost a full three years away, considering the football star and father of three recently celebrated his 42nd birthday just this past weekend.

In honor of his big day on Saturday, Bündchen, 39, shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband of 10 years, posting a snapshot of the couple smiling together while wearing bathing suits, as well as another photo of Brady sharing a tender moment with his three children.

“Happy birthday love of my lifeeey!” the supermodel captioned her sweet post. “Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The NFL legend and Bündchen have two children together — daughter Vivian Lake, 6½, and son Benjamin Rein, 9½ — while Brady also shares 11-year-old son John Edward “Jack” Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan.