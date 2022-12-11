Tom Brady Had 100 Friends, Family Cheering as He Took the Field in Hometown Game Against the 49ers

Tom Brady on Sunday took a walk down memory lane — returning to play in his hometown with 100 friends and family members cheering him on.

The San Mateo native, 45, got a confidence boost from the group, the 100 ticket requests were more than any regular season game, post-season game, or Super Bowl he has played in, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews noted before kickoff. Brady was shown before the game giving hugs and taking pictures with the large group on the sidelines. Brady's parents, Galynn Patricia and Thomas Brady Sr., were later shown watching the game from a box.

The game is a rare one for the seven-time Super Bowl winner, marking only the second time in his entire career that he's been able to play in the Bay Area. But he noted that being able to travel to his family and friends and play for them is always a special occasion.

"I had the one experience, which was really fun," The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB said in a press conference on Thursday. "It was just great after the game. It was nice for my parents not to have to travel and go to a game for once. It was nice to go to them."

Brady reflected on attending San Francisco 49er games in nosebleed seats at Candlestick Park with his mom and dad and sisters — Nancy, Julie and Maureen — as a kid. He also talked about his excitement about returning to his hometown and his expectations for his game against the 49ers.

"It will be great to go home and see a lot of people that I probably haven't seen in a long time, my aunts and uncles, and try to go win a football game," he said.

Having previously been a fan of the 49ers growing up, he also joked that his love for the team ended when they wouldn't draft him when he started playing and in 2020 when they opted against signing him as a free agent.

"I loved them through college, and then when they skipped over me six times I started hating the 49ers, and that's just the way it went down," he said.

Brady discussed his gratitude for his parents — whom he spent Thanksgiving with post-divorce from Gisele Bündchen — on his SiriusXM show, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He shared that he was excited to spend the holiday with people who supported him from the start.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable," said Brady.

He also described his father as "the most loving, caring, honest man in the world, and said "without him there's no way I'd be in the position that I'm in. He's there to support me, win or lose. He's been on the field coming off year in, year out. And my biggest supporter."