Great Britain Must Return Olympic Medals from Tokyo Summer Games After Doping Disqualification

Teammates of sprinter Chijindu Ujah, who did not test positive for a banned substance, must forfeit their medals as well

Team Great Britain has been ordered to return its silver medals won in the men's 4x100m relay event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after a sprinter was disqualified for doping.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) announced the request from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a statement issued Thursday and shared with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The decision comes three months after the CAS ruled that British sprinter Chijindu Ujah had violated doping rules after testing positive for two banned substances.

"It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own," BOA CEO Andy Anson said in the statement.

"However, this is the CAS ruling and we must abide by it," he continued, "just as we have been clear that must happen to other nations whose athletes have broken doping rules."

CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Ujah's relay teammates Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Richard Kilty, who did not test positive for a banned substance, must forfeit their medals as well.

Anson called it a "heart-breaking" situation for the three athletes. Kilty competed in just one event at the 2020 Summer Games.

"We have written to them all to ensure they know their individual status is not diminished in the eyes of everyone at the BOA," Anson added.

Ujah tested positive for the two banned substances on August 6, 2021, following the completion of the 4x100m relay, according to CAS' February decision. The International Testing Agency informed the 28-year-old sprinter of his results six days later.

In a written response submitted shortly after the positive test results, Ujah claimed he did not knowingly or intentionally ingest the prohibited substances, though he did not challenge the results of the test.

Chijindu Ujah Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Following the February decision to strip the team of its medals, the athlete accepted the decision in a statement released through United Kingdom Athletics, per CNN and The Guardian. He doubled down on his original alibi and blamed the positive test on a "contaminated supplement."

"I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men's 4 x 100m relay team's Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games," Ujah said in the statement.