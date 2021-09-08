Trevon Jenifer on Building a Shadow Box to Hold Latest Paralympic Gold Medal, Hard Work Paying Off

It was a twopeat for Trevon Jenifer at this year's Paralympic Games, clinching his second gold medal in a row in wheelchair basketball.

The now three-time Paralympic medalist and Team USA's men's wheelchair basketball team defeated Japan on Sept. 4 to become Tokyo Games champions. They'd also won gold in Rio in 2016, and bronze in 2012.

Reflecting, Jenifer, 33 — a Team Citi athlete born with congenital amputation — admits his experience in Japan was "unique compared to my previous Paralympic Games."

The Secret Service employee tells PEOPLE about that, his plans for storing his medals and support from his family while he was overseas.

So tell us about your experience in Japan?

COVID-19 changed the atmosphere to how we moved about the Paralympic Village and there being no fans in the stands. However, we were able to block out the normal distractions that could have been an issue in previous Games like city tours or crowd momentum.

Overall, I've put in a great deal of training and hard work over several years to get here so it's a great feeling when the time came to go and compete. It is always an honor to compete on the world stage and I know I am not only representing my country but people with disabilities.

How did it feel to win gold this Games?

It is an unbelievable feeling to win back-to-back gold medals for the U.S. for the first time since 1976. So to know that we were able to make history again with this great group of athletes was a great journey. 2020 Tokyo was a hard-fought tournament, and it was great to see us battle the ups and downs and still secure a gold medal in the final.

Trevon Jenifer Trevon Jenifer | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

How did you first get started in wheelchair basketball?

A month before graduating from high school, I got a call from Edinboro University asking me to come play wheelchair basketball. I was excited to get the chance to be a student-athlete again so I said, 'Let's do it.' I came onto the team as the low man on the totem pole but by the end of the year we were in the championship game and I was the first man off the bench. That's where it all took off for me.

Why do you love the sport?

This team is a brotherhood/family where we battle day in and day out to get the job done. The saying 'it takes a village' fit perfectly for our situation as each player's family connected, supported, and communicated with each other in our absence.

We are more than 12 of the top wheelchair basketball athletes in the U.S.A., we are a family that has built bonds that will last a lifetime.

Was there a moment amid the pandemic-caused Paralympics delay when you had to push through your worries the Games might not happen? How did it affect your training?

The first moment the Games were canceled it took a toll on me because one of the things I have been preparing for the last three years were postponed with talks of the Games being canceled. Every news outlet and press release you read was different in regards to the possibilities of the Games happening.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet These 3 Remarkable Paralympic Athletes Who Faced Insurmountable Odds and Came Out on Top

Luckily, the Games weren't canceled. Can you tell us what life in the Paralympic Village was like?

It's incredible to be surrounded by all those talented athletes. We've all worked hard to perfect our craft and it's powerful to see us all coming together to show what we're made of. We all have what Citi calls 'stareworthy' stories. As I hear from my fellow athletes, I can't help but recognize that these stories all represent how we are breaking down barriers and changing the game.

Was it challenging to compete without your family in Japan due to foreign and local spectator bans?

Competing without fans has been the status quo for the past year and a half, and it's important to prioritize safety, so I understood that decision. Even though they weren't in the stands, I know my family, friends and allies were still cheering me on and staring at greatness from afar. That's true of my sponsors as well. Their support has been amazing — I even received letters of encouragement from Citi colleagues across the globe.

And how did your loved ones cheer you on from afar?

Being in an era where social media and technology thrive, I was able to speak with family and friends daily. Sending photos and videos were our favorite things to do. Being able to video chat with my daughter before she attended her first day of school helped me deal with missing a big milestone in person.

How crucial would you say support from companies like Citi is to your success?

Citi has always provided an ongoing platform for other athletes and myself to not only share our stories, but share the work that can be done in society to change perceptions of people with disabilities. They even asked para-athletes on Team Citi to help shape their new Paralympic campaign. They heard directly from athletes, that they, just like most people living with disabilities, want people to be impressed by their talent, skills, dedication to their craft, and how they take action in their communities. They don't want to serve as an inspiration by just living their day-to-day lives.

That insight has led to a really powerful campaign. A campaign that reinforces that it's time we rewrite the script and celebrate the achievements of all people with disabilities.

So where are you planning to keep your medal?

Prior to my departure for the Tokyo Games, I built a bed frame for our bedroom. So, my goal is to build a shadow box for both my jersey and medal once things settle down.

Citi's support has been unwavering. Even when the Paralympics were delayed a year. Citi wasted no time letting us know that they weren't going anywhere. They extended my contract as well as the contracts of all their other Team Citi athletes for a full year. Having that comfort of knowing they were sticking by my side really helped me focus on my training.

Finally, what do you hope people learn from your success and your story?

We all learn more when we have diverse experiences. That's why I've always said the Paralympics are so powerful — it is an opportunity to expose yourself to something you're not familiar with. At the end of the day, you could be a fan of something you've never seen before.