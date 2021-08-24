The amount of publicly out Tokyo Paralympians is over double the number of those at the Rio Paralympics, which hosted 12 LGBTQ+ athletes

Record Number of LGBTQ+ Paralympians Competing in Tokyo — with Most Out Athletes on Team USA

History has already been made at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Ahead of the start of the Games in Japan on Tuesday, Outsports released a report, which will continue to be updated until the Sept. 5 close, confirming a record number of publicly out LGBTQ+ athletes participating in the pandemic-delayed competitions.

As of Tuesday, the outlet reported that there are at least 31 publicly out LGBTQ+ athletes. That amount is over double the number that participated in the Rio Paralympics, which hosted 12 openly LGBTQ+ athletes.

At least 10 countries will be represented by publicly out Paralympians in Tokyo, including Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Brazil, according to Outsports, which reported that Team USA leads with at least nine members.

Wheelchair basketball makes up 40 percent of the outlet's Tokyo list, which is mostly women. There are at least three non-binary athletes.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Credit: BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty

The Paralympics officially began with the opening ceremony taking place on Tuesday at the same empty National Stadium where the Olympics held its opening and closing ceremonies. Due to the COVID pandemic, international spectators are barred from attending venues.

LGBTQ representation is winning big at both the Paralympics and Olympics, which concluded on Aug. 8.

At least 183 out athletes competed in this year's Olympic Games, more than three times greater than in the 2016 Rio Games, and at least 56 of the out athletes competing in Tokyo won medals.

"The presence and performance of these out athletes has been a huge story at these Games," Outsports founder Cyd Zeigler said in a previous email statement to NBC News. "30 percent of all the out LGBTQ Olympians in Tokyo won a medal, which means they didn't just show up, they also performed at a very high level."

Transgender athletes made strides at the Tokyo Olympics, most notably soccer star Quinn, who became the first openly transgender and non-binary athlete to win an Olympic medal. The OL Reign midfielder, who represented Canada, won gold against Sweden.