The Tokyo Paralympics Are Underway! See the Most Incredible Photos from the Opening Ceremony

Athletes including Hunter Woodhall and Chuck Aoki are competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympics, which kicked off on Tuesday in Japan

By Lindsay Kimble
August 24, 2021 04:22 PM

During the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony in Japan on Tuesday, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons kicked off the Games by telling athletes that they were the "the best of humanity."

In a message about pushing past challenges, a young Japanese girl played a one-winged plane in an opening ceremony skit.

Japanese dancers and performers highlighted the country's culture during the evening ceremony.

Paralympic events in Tokyo will run through Sept. 5.

Fireworks lit up the Tokyo National Stadium, which was — like for the Olympics — missing spectators, who were barred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony included a Parade of Nations, with France (pictured here) marching proudly as they'll be the next to host a Summer Games.

The Paralympic torch made its journey to Tokyo beginning on August 12, with a theme of "Share Your Light," before burning bright in the cauldron.

Yui Wago portrayed the one-winged plane during the show.

The Parade of Nations was lead by the six members of the Refugee Paralympic Team. (Team Mexico pictured here.)

Members of the Mexico delegation showed off their team uniforms while entering that National Stadium.

Team USA's flagbearers included Chuck Aoki and Melissa Stockwell.

The IPC displayed the Afghanistan flag at Tokyo 2020 in solidarity with the country, which is facing turmoil after the Taliban takeover.

