Shot Putter Disqualified, Stripped of Gold Paralympics Medal After Arriving '3 Minutes Late'

"I apologize to all Malaysians. Thank you for supporting me," Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli said after the decision was made about his stripped gold medal

A Malaysian shot putter was disqualified after arriving late for his competition during the Tokyo Paralympics.

On Tuesday, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli competed under protest in the F20 class at the city's National Stadium. While Zolkefli, one of three athletes who appeared to be late, was competing in the event, officials were examining why the men did not report for roll call in the call room on time.

Though Zolkelfi placed first and won gold, officials determined that his disqualification was valid due to arriving late, according to the World Para Athletics, which issued a statement.

"The three athletes from Australia, Ecuador and Malaysia who competed in the men's shot put F20 final under protest had their appeal rejected by the World Para Athletics Jury of Appeal. The decision was based on World Para Athletics Rule 5.5 — 'Failure to Report to the Call Room' which states that in case athletes are not present in the Call Room at the relevant time as published in the Call Room schedule they will be shown in the results as DNS (Did Not Start)," the statement read.

"In accordance with this Rule, the athletes were allowed to compete under protest while the Referee considered all the evidence as to why the athletes were late to the Call Room. Having considered the evidence, the Referee determined that there was no justifiable reason for the athletes' failure to report to the Call Room on time," the statement continued.

"The athletes appealed this decision to the Jury of Appeal, who gave the teams the opportunity to present all the relevant information before making its final decision. The Jury of Appeal upheld the Referee's decision and confirmed the athletes' results as DNS," the statement concluded.

In a message on social media, Zolkefli wrote, "I will wake up again. Thank you for your words of encouragement."

Hours prior, the athlete wrote: "I apologize to all Malaysians. Thank you for supporting me."

With Zolkefli's gold null and void, Ukraine's Maksym Koval and Oleksandr Yarovyi were moved up to gold and silver, respectively. Efstratios Nikolaidis of Greece finished with bronze. (Zolkefli was not on the podium for the medal ceremony.)

The F20 class in the shot put is for athletes with intellectual disabilities, according to the Paralympics.

International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence spoke to the Associated Press about the three men, including Zolkefli, who "arrived three minutes late" to their event.

"They may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed them to compete and look at the facts of the matter afterward," Spence said.

Following news of the disqualification, Spence called the social media backlash "very abusive" and that the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee "was getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians."

"We are now seeing comments on all our social media posts that have nothing to do with the men's shot put F20 event," Spence said. "I'm sorry. Rules are rules. The decision was taken. It wasn't the Ukrainians fault that the Malaysian was late."