Inspiring Photos of Athletes Finding Out They Won Gold at the Paralympic Games

Venezuela's Linda Patricia Perez Lopez wins gold in the 100m at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Aug. 31. Switzerland's Marcel Hug wins gold in the men's 1500m - T54 final at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 31.

Team Norway's Salum Ageze Kashafali beats the men's 100m - T12 world record and wins gold at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 29.

Jetze Plat of Team Netherlands grabs the finish line banner as he wins the gold medal during the men's PTWC Triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park on Aug. 29.

Italy's gold medalist Beatrice Vio (right) embraces China's silver medalist Jingjing Zhou on the podium of the wheelchair fencing women's foil individual category B at Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba on Aug. 28.

Team China's gold medalist Zou Lijuan raises the Chinese flag during the women's F34 class shot put final on Aug. 31.

Russia's Denis Gnezdilov wins gold in the men's shot put F40 final at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 29.

Marlene van Gansewinkel of Team Netherlands wins gold after competing in the women's 200m T-64 final at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 31.

China's Zhou Xia celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m - T35 at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 29.

Team Brazil's Yeltsin Jacques and guide Carlos Antonio dos Santos win gold and make world-record time in the men's 1500m - T11 final at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 31.

Silver medalist Hagan Landry of Team USA, gold medalist Bobirjon Omonov of Team Uzbekistan and bronze medalist Niko Kappel of Team Germany wear their flags with pride after the men's shot put - F41 at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 30.

Michelle Alonso Morales of Team Spain wins the gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke - SB14 final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 29.

Silver medalist Tatyana McFadden of Team USA, gold medalist Manuela Schaer of Team Switzerland and Susannah Scaroni of Team USA pose with their national flags after the women's 800m - T54 final at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 29.

Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo of Team Brazil poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle - S2 final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Aug. 29.

Team USA's Ian Seidenfeld is in disbelief after winning the table tennis men's singles class 3 gold medal match against Peter Rosenmeier of Team Denmark at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Aug. 28. Team South Africa's Anrune Weyers wins gold in the women's 400m - T47 at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 28.

Great Britain's players celebrate their victory in the wheelchair rugby gold medal match between Team Britain and Team USA at the Yoyogi National Stadium on Aug. 29. Silver medalist Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues, gold medalist Anton Prokhorov of Team RPC (Russia) and bronze medalist Leon Schaefer of Team Germany celebrate their wins after the men's 100m - T63 final at Olympic Stadium on Aug. 30.

Great Britain's Ryan Cowling raises his arms in victory after defeating Team USA during the gold medal wheelchair rugby match at Yoyogi National Stadium on Aug. 29.

