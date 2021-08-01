Team USA Golfer Xander Schauffele Wins Gold Medal in Men's Competition

Rory Sabbatini won the silver medal in the men's individual stroke play

Xander Schauffele's got the golden swing.

The 27-year-old placed first in the golf men's individual stroke play competition at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Fellow Team USA competitors in the men's tournament Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas both finished 10 under. After a play-off for third place, U.S. player Collin Morikawa was second to bronze medal winner CT Pan of Chinese Taipei.

Second place in the competition went to Rory Sabbatini.

Xander Schauffele Xander Schauffele | Credit: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Schauffele ended the final round -18 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, which is about an hour's drive from the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

Golf only returned to the Summer Olympic schedule in 2016, after an over century-long absence. American Matt Kutcher took third in the men's competition that year.

Schauffele, who recorded his first PGA Tour victory at the 2017 Greenbrier Classic, has yet to win a major tournament but finished in third at the 2021 Masters earlier this year.