Wrestler Kyle Snyder was the gold medal winner in the 97kg freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympix Games

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder on His Rivalry with Russia's Abdulrashid Sadulaev Playing Out at Games

Kyle Snyder is ready for the Russia vs. U.S.A. Olympic showdown.

The freestyle wrestler will defend his gold medal in the 97kg at the Tokyo Games in just a few weeks, which means potentially facing off against his documented rival, Russia's Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, the Maryland native said that he was "looking forward to the next time we wrestle." Snyder, 25, and Sadulaev, also 25, have wrestled twice before, each winning once.

Still, Snyder had high praise for the athlete known as the "Russian Tank" — who is changing weight classes after he competed in the 86kg in Rio and won gold.

"He's one of the most decorated wrestlers in Russian history already," said Snyder, adding, "And he's a very talented wrestler. It's the old Russia versus America thing. You know what I mean? So that even builds it up even greater. And the United States and Russia are the two best countries in wrestling."

Snyder said he would "love" if the two are matched up and always looks forward to "competing against him, and I know he is with me as well, so he'll be prepared and I'll be prepared."

Defending his Olympic title, Snyder said, would be "cool" and "exciting."

RELATED VIDEO: Sha'Carri Richardson Says 'I Am Human' Amid Suspension from Olympic Team for Positive Marijuana Test

He told PEOPLE, "I love wrestling and I'm just excited to compete all year. And then the Olympics ... are something that I'm really looking forward to because that's going to be the greatest challenge."