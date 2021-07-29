Sunisa Lee Wins Gold, Jade Carey Comes in 8th in Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around

Sunisa Lee beat Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Russian Olympic committee athlete Angelina Melnikova to secure first place in the event

Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey just flipped and tumbled their way to Olympic success.

Team USA gymnasts Lee and Carey finished the women's gymnastics individual all-around in first and eighth, respectively on Thursday at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lee ended the competition with 57.433, just ahead of silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil's 57.298, and Russian Olympic committee's Angelina Melnikova, who finished with 57.199.

After her win, Lee — who finished on floor — beamed and wiped away tears of joy as she hugged Carey and her coaches. Heading into the Games, she was the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast — now the first Hmong American Olympic gold medalist.

From left to right: Bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova of Team ROC, gold medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States and silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil From left to right: Bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova of Team ROC, gold medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States and silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil | Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Lee, an 18-year-old from Minnesota, earned her spot in the individual all-around competition after her standout performance during the qualifiers, which she followed up in the team final with a score of 15.400 on the uneven bars.

Earlier this year, Lee told PEOPLE that being an Olympian means "the world for me," adding "I want to do it for my family and coaches obviously, but I also want to do it for myself. I've just been through so much."

Carey had placed in ninth during the qualifiers last week, but after fellow Team USA member Simone Biles dropped out of the individual event — for which only two athletes from each country were permitted to participate — she moved into the empty spot.

Suni Lee Sunisa Lee

Suni Lee

The 21-year-old was not a member of the team, instead selected for the Tokyo Games as an individual due to strong performances at four World Cup competitions starting in 2018.

In Tokyo, countries were able to compete with four team members and two individual spots — a change from the five team spots of years past.

Jade Carey Jade Carey

The four U.S. gymnastics team members — Lee, Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum — earned a silver medal in the team all-around. Biles dropped out of the event after a shaky vault landing, citing her mental health, but later praising her teammates for their second-place victory. She was in the stands during Thursday's competition, cheering her teammates throughout.

"I'm SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't," Biles wrote on social media after the competition. "Thanks for being there for me and having my back! Forever love y'all."