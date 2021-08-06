On Friday, the U.S. women's basketball team defeated Serbia in their semifinal game at Satima Super Arena

U.S. Women's Basketball Team Advances to Final, Will Play for Gold Medal

A double feature!

Both the U.S. men's and women's Olympic basketball teams have made it to the gold medal games in Japan.

Securing their finals spot, the women trounced Serbia 79-59 on Friday in the semifinal game at Satima Super Arena on Friday. Fifteen of those points came from Brittney Griner. A'ja Wilson contributed 12 points, while Chelsea Gray also scored 14 points for the team.

Now, they'll play the winner of the France vs. Japan semifinal, scheduled for later Friday in Japan.

This will mark the seventh consecutive time the U.S. women's team has played in the gold medal game. A win would mean the team has won seven consecutive titles.

Ahead of their match, coach Dawn Staley said she could tell the women "didn't want to go home."

"They want to compete for a gold medal," she said, according to USA Basketball. "This was a do-or-die situation, and it was great to see them just play with that energy and effort on both sides of the basketball."

Breanna Stewart — who normally plays for the Seattle Storm, like Team USA teammate and veteran Sue Bird — told USA Basketball, the team was doing whatever it takes to win.

"I'm trying to get a gold medal, so I'll do whatever," Stewart said.

Should the team win the gold medal, it'll be a history-making moment for both Bird and Diana Taurasi. Both women already have four Olympic gold medals to their names.

The U.S. men's team will play for their gold against France on Saturday.