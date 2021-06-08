Before athletes, including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix, can head to Tokyo, they must qualify for Team USA at their respective Olympic trial events

Tokyo Olympics: What to Know About the Remaining Team USA Trials Happening Ahead of Summer Games

After a year postponement, the Tokyo Olympics are officially less than 50 days away.

Now, as the Summer Games quickly approach, athletes are gearing up for the Olympic Trials in their respective sports to qualify as a member of Team USA. Each sport has different events and qualifications for an athlete to earn a spot to chase gold, some of which already happened over the past year or so.

Below are five major sports (diving, swimming, golf, track and field, and gymnastics) holding Olympic Trials in June:

Diving

The diving trials are being held in Indianapolis from June 6-13. In diving, the top two athletes in an individual event and the top synchronized team in an event qualify for spots on the Olympic team.

June 8: Semifinals for women's springboard and men's platform

June 9: Semifinals for men's springboard and women's platform

June 10: Synchronized finals and women's springboard

June 11: Synchronized finals, men's springboard and women's platform

June 12: Women's springboard final and men's platform final

June 13: Men's springboard final and women's platform final

Swimming

The swimming trials are being held in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 4-20 in two waves (Wave I was June 4-7 and Wave II is June 13-20 for top-seeded swimmers). In swimming, the top finishers from Wave I will advance to Wave II, for which the top swimmers have byes. Then, the top two athletes in an individual event in Wave II can qualify for the Olympic team.

June 13: Men's 400 individual medley, women's 100 butterfly, men's 400 freestyle, women's 400 individual medley, men's 100 breaststroke

June 14: Women's 100 butterfly, men's 200 freestyle, women's 100 breaststroke, men's 100 breaststroke, women's 400 freestyle, men's 100 backstroke, women's 100 backstroke

June 15: Women's 200 freestyle, men's 200 freestyle, women's 100 backstroke, men's 100 backstroke, women's 100 breaststroke, men's 200 butterfly, women's 200 individual medley

June 16: Men's 100 freestyle, women's 200 freestyle, men's 200 butterfly, women's 200 butterfly, men's 200 breaststroke, women's 200 individual medley, women's 1500 freestyle

June 17: Men's 800 freestyle, men's 200 backstroke, women's 100 freestyle, men's 200 backstroke, women's 200 butterfly, men's 100 freestyle, women's 200 breaststroke, men's 200 individual medley

June 18: Women's 200 breaststroke, men's 200 backstroke, women's 200 backstroke, men's 200 individual medley, women's 100 freestyle, men's 100 butterfly

June 19: Men's 100 butterfly, women's 200 backstroke, women's 800 freestyle, men's 50 freestyle, women's 50 freestyle

June 20: Men's 50 freestyle, women's 50 freestyle, men's 1500 freestyle

Golf

The golf trials will be held in the last two weeks of this month, with the U.S. Open taking place in Torrey Pines, California, from June 17-20 and the Women's PGA Championship taking place in Johns Creek, Georgia, from June 24-27. Only four golfers can go to Tokyo for which the world rankings determine who qualifies. Men's world No. 1 player Dustin Johnson previously said he will not attend the Olympics.

Track and Field

The track and field trials will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from June 18-27. In track and field, the top three in events make the Olympic team.

June 18: Men's 10,000m and shot put

June 19: Women's 100m and discus

June 20: Men's and women's 400m, women's 100m hurdles, men's 100m

June 21: Women's 1500m, women's 5,000m, men's 800m

June 24: Women's 3,000m steeplechase and shot put

June 25: Men's 3,000m steeplechase and discus

June 26: Men's 400m hurdles, men's 110m hurdles, women's 10,000m, women's 200m

June 27: Women's 400m hurdles, women's 800m, men's 5,000m, men's 1,500m, men's 200m

Gymnastics

The Olympic trials will be held in St. Louis from June 24-27. In women's gymnastics, the top two athletes in the all-around, combining scores from both days, automatically make the Olympic team. A selection committee fills out the rest of the women's team. (Jade Carey has already qualified for the Olympics as an individual gymnast, for one of up to two spots in individual events only, following a new qualification method through the International Gymnastics Federation's World Cup series.)

For men's gymnastics, the top man in all-around standings, combining results from the U.S. Championships, automatically makes the Olympic team. The second-place winner makes the team if he makes the top three on three of the six individual apparatuses. Then, a selection committee chooses the rest of the team.

Team size, for both women and men, was reduced from five gymnasts to four.

June 24: Men's day 1

June 25: Women's day 1

June 26: Men's day 2

June 27: Women's day 2

Most trial events can be watched on NBC, NBC Sports and the Olympic Channel.

The Tokyo Olympics are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 through Aug. 8.