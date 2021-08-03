"I'm still waiting for my feet to touch the ground," the 26-year-old athlete told reporters after her victory at the Tokyo Olympics

Former Dancer Valarie Allman Wins Gold Medal in Women's Discus for Team USA: 'I Am So Honored'

Valarie Allman just upped America's gold medal tally with one of her own.

The track and field athlete won the women's discus event in Tokyo this week, becoming just the third American woman to snag a gold medal in the sport.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Allman, 26, finished ahead of Germany's Kristin Pudenz, the silver medalist, and Cuba's Yaime Perez, who won bronze.

Speaking to reporters, Allman said she was "so honored" to win her gold medal, adding, "I couldn't be any happier or more proud."

"I'm still waiting for my feet to touch the ground," Allman continued. "Our team is filled with so many incredible athletes, and I am just blown away that I am not only a medallist, I am the gold medalist. It is like a dream come true."

Valarie Allman Valarie Allman | Credit: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Allman turned pro in discus back in 2019 but also had a successful career as a dancer. She toured as part of "The Pulse on Tour," a traveling dance convention and workshop, according to Team USA.

"I absolutely loved dance," she said, Team USA reported. "There's something so beautiful about the movement and the coordination and the balance."

Luckily, those balance skills came in handy at the Games.