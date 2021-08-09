USWNT's Kristie Mewis and Australia's Sam Kerr Confirm Romance After Sharing Sweet Moment in Tokyo

Team USA's Kristie Mewis and Australian Sam Kerr sparked romance rumors after their bronze medal game in Tokyo

Team USA's Kristie Mewis and Australian Sam Kerr have made their relationship Instagram official.

The athletes previously sparked romance rumors on Thursday as their teams faced off against each other in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. After the American squad picked up their first-ever Olympic bronze, beating the Australians 4-3, Mewis shared a touching moment with Kerr, ​​sitting down on the field with the Australian captain to give her a comforting hug.

Three days later, the couple went public with their romance, with Kerr posting a loved-up shot of the pair sharing a kiss, captioning it with a red heart emoji.

After responding to the post with a pair of romantic emojis, Kerr jokingly replied, "oh, wait till I'm gone to send this?"

Mewis also shared a snap of the couple cuddling up together on her Instagram Story.

Even before the Tokyo Games, fans noticed the pair sending each other flirty messages on Instagram.

Sam Kerr, Kristie Mewis Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis | Credit: Kristie Mewis/Instagram

"Keen on one in particular," Mewis commented on one recent photograph of Kerr's before going on to joke in another message, "Oops sorry that was the hacker."

The Australian athlete was previously in a relationship with fellow American soccer player Nikki Stanton, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Kristie Mewis #6 of Team United States hugs Sam Kerr #2 of Team Australia Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis | Credit: Francois Nel/Getty

With their big win in Tokyo, Team USA captured its sixth Olympic medal overall, continuing their lead on the list of all-time women's Olympic soccer medals along with four golds and one silver.