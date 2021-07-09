USA Men's and Women's Gymnasts Look Fierce in New Team Photos

Veterans Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak lead the two teams as they prepare to compete in the Tokyo Games

Go Team USA!

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team was named for the Summer Games during the Olympic trials, which ran from June 24 to 27 in St. Louis, Missouri — and now their new photos have dropped.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum secured women's team spots along with gymnasts Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, who will compete as individuals. Meanwhile, for the men, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Sam Mikulak and Shane Wiskus will compete together in the team event. Alec Yoder will join them in Tokyo as an individual competitor.

For previous Olympic Summer Games, gymnastics teams consisted of five members. However, the decision to reduce to four members was made in 2015 by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as a way to narrow the competitive gap for smaller countries. Thus, in Tokyo, countries will be competing with four team members and two individual spots.

Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong, Emma Malabuyo, Brandon Brione, and Allan Bower were all selected as the replacement athletes who will still travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Shortly after the athletes were named, Team USA revealed news photos of the Olympic team decked out in their latest national gear as they prepare for the Games, which are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8. Check out the fierce shots below.

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

Team USA Credit: Team USA

To learn more about all the Olympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 on NBC.

Team USA Credit: Team USA