U.S. Women's Water Polo Team Wins Gold Medal, Defeats Spain 14-5

Another one in the books for Team USA women's water polo.

The women, led by team captain Maggie Steffens, defeated Spain 14 to 5 on Saturday at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center in Tokyo.

Nine of Team USA's players scored goals, with Maddie Musselman accounting for three of those. Alys Williams, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Aria Fischer were responsible for two goals, each.

Back in 2016, Spain finished fifth at the Rio Olympics, where the U.S. won gold. The American women took the title in London in 2012 as well.

Earlier in the Games, Steffens told PEOPLE at a Tokyo Olympics press conference that the team has "a few mantras that have allowed us to propel through a lot." One they've adopted is Team USA's slogan, "stronger together."

"Alone there are a lot of things you can't do, but together the impossible seems possible. It's all about the circle, it's all about the team and knowing at the end of the day all of our hands are in," Steffens — now a three-time gold medalist — explained.

She noted that while some of the athletes were Olympic veterans, it was the squad's "first Olympic Games [as a team]." Said Steffens, "The first-ever, five-year quad, the first-ever Olympics through a pandemic. As much as there's that pressure from what this program has done in the past … the best way to handle pressure is to love it … to make the most of it."