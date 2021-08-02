Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Makes History at Tokyo Olympics Despite an Early Exit

"My performance wasn't what I had hoped but I'm humbled by the support I've received from so many people around New Zealand," said Laurel Hubbard

Laurel Hubbard made her debut at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The weightlifter, 43, who made history on Monday as the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympics, had an early exit after failing to complete a lift in the women's over-87-kilogram division weightlifting event.

Even though her time in Tokyo ended without a medal, she showed her support to the crowd as she made her exit, holding her hands to her heart.

Although Hubbard made history by qualifying for the event in May, her victory has been shrouded in scrutiny over the hot-button issue of her gender identity. The IOC upheld their rules regarding transgender athletes for Hubbard while committing to reevaluate the policy in the future, according to Reuters.

"Of course, I'm not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation in these Games," the New Zealand athlete said after Monday's event, per the Associated Press. "And, as such, I'd particularly like to thank the IOC, for, I think, really affirming their commitment to the principles of Olympism, and establishing that sport is something for all people. It is inclusive. It is accessible."

"My performance wasn't what I had hoped but I'm humbled by the support I've received from so many people around New Zealand," she added in a statement released by the New Zealand team.

While Hubbard has been met with praise and lauded as a trailblazer for transgender athletes, she has also been met with her fair share of criticism.

Hubbard, who competed in men's weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013, has been the subject of controversy before. In 2018, Australia's weightlifting association unsuccessfully attempted to have her blocked from competing in the Commonwealth Games.

Still, Hubbard has countered her critics. "I am who I am. I'm not here to change the world," Hubbard told Radio New Zealand after two victories at the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation world championships. "I just want to be me and just do what I do."