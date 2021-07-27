Tom Daley Surprised Diving Partner Matty Lee with an Olympic Ring Before Their Gold Medal Win

"It's so, so special that he got me that," Matty Lee said

Tom Daley and Matty Lee are the ultimate friendship goals!

While chatting with Olympics.com shortly after the pair won gold in the men's 10m synchronized diving competition at the Tokyo Games, Lee, 23, opened up about the "special" gift that Daley, 27, surprised him with before they ever hit the water.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He surprised me with this Olympic ring, which is something really cool and special because it's the exact same mold of his ring that he got years and years ago after his first Olympics," Lee told the outlet. "So regardless of how we did, he still had a little surprise he brought from England. It's so, so special that he got me that."

In a video posted to his YouTube page on Tuesday, Daley documented the pair's excitement after their Olympic feat, as he and Lee also showed off their matching rings. "We have matching ones," Daley said in the clip, and playfully called Lee his "work husband."

Daley also showed off the moment he bestowed the gift to his diving partner while they were spending time together in the Olympic village.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee Tom Daley and Matty Lee | Credit: Tom Daley/Youtube

Speaking with reporters after their synchronized diving event, Daley said "It's kind of unbelievable" as he reflected on Olympic Games of years past. He previously won bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, at at this Games, having recently recovered from knee surgery, he was finally a champion.

"I thought I was going to win an Olympic gold medal in Rio [in 2016] and that turned out the complete opposite by a long shot," Daley said, "and it was my husband who said to me that my story wasn't finished and that my son or child, we didn't know at the time, needed to be there to watch me win an Olympic gold medal."

Tom Daley and Matty Lee Tom Daley (right) and Matty Lee during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday | Credit: Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

"We couldn't put a foot wrong in that competition if we were going to win it," Daley continued to tell reporters with Lee standing beside him. (China's Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen won silver and Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev, of Russia, earned bronze.)

"I think this competition, we both visualized us winning and we believed that we could win. And every day, like laying in bed every day, I would visualize my dive over and over and over and over again with no mistakes," Daley said, "and it played out exactly how we had visualized it every single day."