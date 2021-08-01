Tom Daley Delights Fans After Being Spotted Knitting in the Stands During Diving Final in Tokyo

"There's Tom Daley — he's got his knitting needles out," one television commentator remarked during the television broadcast

Great Britain's Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021.

What can't Tom Daley do?



Almost a week after the British diver won a gold medal in the men's 10m platform, Daley was back in the stands to support his fellow Olympians — and the athlete caused a stir on social media once fans realized he brought his knitting needles with him.



"There's Tom Daley — he's got his knitting needles out," one BBC commentator said during the third round of competition during the women's 3m springboard final on Sunday morning.



"What do you reckon he's crafting there? I wonder who he's making that purple concoction for?" the commentator added.

Daley's handiwork was also highlighted by the Olympics' official Twitter account. "Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving," they wrote on social media.

Tom Daley of Great Britain knits as he watches the Women's 3m Springboard Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tom Daley | Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

While it remains to be seen what Daley's working on at the moment, the diver previously shared that he made something special to keep his gold medal in.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," Daley said in a video posted on the Tokyo Olympics' official Twitter page.



"This morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched. So here it is," he said, showing off the handmade pouch, which has a Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other.

In addition to all of his own creations, Daley also had a special gift made for Matty Lee, his gold medal-winning partner.

"He surprised me with this Olympic ring, which is something really cool and special because it's the exact same mold of his ring that he got years and years ago after his first Olympics," Lee told Olympics.com. "So regardless of how we did, he still had a little surprise he brought from England. It's so, so special that he got me that."

In a video posted to his YouTube page, Daley documented the pair's excitement after their Olympic feat, as he and Lee also showed off their matching rings. "We have matching ones," Daley said in the clip, and playfully called Lee his "work husband."

Thomas Daley and Matty Lee Tom Daley and Matty Lee | Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

Speaking with reporters after their synchronized diving event, Daley — who previously won bronze medals in 2012 and 2016 — became emotional as he reflected upon his big win.

"I thought I was going to win an Olympic gold medal in Rio [in 2016] and that turned out the complete opposite by a long shot," Daley said. "It was my husband who said to me that my story wasn't finished and that my son or child, we didn't know at the time, needed to be there to watch me win an Olympic gold medal."