Tom Daley Shows Off His Finished Knitting Project: Made 'Something That Would Remind Me of' Tokyo Olympics

Olympic diver (and avid knitter) Tom Daley has finished another DIY project!

On Thursday, the British athlete, 27, showed off his handmade "Olympic cardigan" that had an elaborate design on the front and back.

"When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!" Daley shared on his @madewithlovebytomdaley Instagram account, which he uses to post photos and videos of his love of knitting and crocheting.

"I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!" the three-time Olympian wrote.

In a video, Daley explained each part of his new creation. "So I finished the jumper and here we are," the father of one said.

"This says Tokyo," Daley said, pointing to the Japanese characters that spell out the host city.

"We've got GBR, we've got Union Jack," he said as he showed off each sleeve.

Lastly, Daley proudly displayed the back of the cardigan which had his country's Olympic logo, "Team GB" and the Olympic rings stitched on.

The week prior, Daley, who won bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, made something special to carry his first-ever gold medal, which he and partner Matty Lee won in the men's synchronized 10m platform competition.

"This morning I made a little cozy for my medal to stop it from getting scratched. So here it is," Daley said, showing off the handmade pouch, which has a Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other.

Great Britain's Tom Daley knits in the stands during the Women's 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021. Tom Daley | Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Earlier this month, Daley caused a stir on social media when fans saw he brought his knitting needles with him while cheering on his fellow divers in the stands.

"There's Tom Daley — he's got his knitting needles out," one BBC commentator said during the third round of competition during the women's 3m springboard final on Sunday.

"What do you reckon he's crafting there? I wonder who he's making that purple concoction for?" the commentator added.

Daley's handiwork was also highlighted by the Olympics' official Twitter account. "Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving," they wrote on social media.

The star took up knitting as a hobby in 2020 to get himself through the COVID pandemic and created an Instagram page just for his creations last September.