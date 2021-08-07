Diver Tom Daley Adds Another Medal with Bronze Win in 10m Platform

After winning two Olympic medals in three previous Games, Tom Daley just won two more in two weeks.

The 27-year-old diver earned a bronze in the men's 10m platform final on Saturday afternoon in Tokyo.

To clinch his podium spot, Daley put up some of the highest individual dive scores of his entire Olympic career, though he faded in the latter half of the six rounds as China's Cao Yuan and Yang Jian (the world champion) overtook him for gold and silver.

Going into the weekend, Daley was already an Olympic champion after winning his first-ever gold with partner Matty Lewis in the synchronized 10m platform on July 26.

Daley has been a star of a different sort at these Olympics, too: During downtime at the diving venue, he's been knitting and then sharing his creations on an increasingly popular Instagram page.

"My @madewithlovebytomdaley account used to have like 70,000 followers and then two days later there's over a million, so it's kind of gone a little bit nuts," he told reporters on Friday.

He said it had started as a COVID-19 era hobby.

Tom Daley Tom Daley | Credit: Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Daley Olympic knitting Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

"I knit only in the prelims. I knit because there's such a long time between the dives, it's really hard to switch off from the diving," Daley said earlier this week.

"You want to be able to kind of take your mind out of it and then come back into it, because if you stay all the way up here with your energy levels and thinking about the dives, it ends up becoming quite draining by the end of it," he said.

Daley has been knitting all kinds of things in Japan: a Great Britain-emblazoned holder for his synchronized medal and a Great Britain-emblazoned cardigan to help him remember this experience and even, yes, a sweater for a friend's dog.

Tom Daley of Great Britain knits as he watches the Women's 3m Springboard Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tom Daley | Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

"I can just be in the moment and just keep going, row after row after row. I think it really helped me," he said Friday. "Take Rio, for example. In the semifinals I didn't start off so well and it kind of like spiraled. Whereas [today], I was able to kind of step out of that."

"Also, I feel like I'm in a different space now, perspective-wise," he continued. "Whether I do a good dive or a bad dive, that dive is done. Moving on to the next one and the next one is what counts. You can't change anything."

Thomas Daley and Matty Lee Tom Daley and Matty Lee | Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

After his gold medal win last week, Daley told PEOPLE as he spoke with reporters that a "massive turning point" had been marriage to screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and fatherhood. The pair welcomed a son, Robbie, in 2018.

"I realized that whether I do really well or whether I do terribly in the pool, that I can go home to a husband and son that loves me regardless," Daley said then. "And that feeling that and knowing that and knowing that that love is unconditional to go and stand on that diving board, I can take that pressure off of myself and I can actually enjoy it and be like, You know what, I'm doing this because I love to do it and how I dive in the pool doesn't define me."