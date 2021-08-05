Daley showed off his gold medal on his knitting/crochet-specific Instagram, @madewithlovebytomdaley, sharing, "Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday 🥇." He also revealed that he "made a little cozy for [his] medal to stop it getting scratched."

In the incredibly wholesome video, Daley explained, "I've got Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other and it all tucks in nicely to have a little pouch for me to carry around my medal without it getting scratched. How about that?"

We don't personally have a gold medal, but we want one of these cozies.

But, much like when it came to his determination to get a gold medal, Daley didn't stop there.