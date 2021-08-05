Photos of Tom Daley Knitting During the Olympics
Daley wins the gold medal for Most Impressive Hobby at the Tokyo Olympics
This is Olympic diver Tom Daley of Great Britain. You may know him as a double world champion, three time Olympic medalist and adorable dad and husband.
This year, at the Tokyo Olympics, Daley finally won a gold medal, but that's knit all he has been up to at this year's Olympic games.
When he wasn't winning gold, Daley was on the sidelines pursuing his other passion: knitting. You know what they say about idle hands and all that. It looks like the hobby kept the Olympian from getting [seam]stressed!
Daley — who started "started knitting at the beginning of lockdown and has been obsessed ever since" — didn't let being at the Olympics stop him from knitting his little heart out. You could say he was going knots, doing it.
Daley showed off his gold medal on his knitting/crochet-specific Instagram, @madewithlovebytomdaley, sharing, "Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics and we won GOLD yesterday 🥇." He also revealed that he "made a little cozy for [his] medal to stop it getting scratched."
In the incredibly wholesome video, Daley explained, "I've got Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other and it all tucks in nicely to have a little pouch for me to carry around my medal without it getting scratched. How about that?"
We don't personally have a gold medal, but we want one of these cozies.
But, much like when it came to his determination to get a gold medal, Daley didn't stop there.
There'd be no unravelling under the pressure of the competition for Daley!
Team Great Britain seems like a tight-knit bunch! Daley spent his time spoolside, multi-tasking while cheering on his teammates.
It is literally impossible to name anything more wholesome than this photo of Daley showing off his bag of yarn.
We were all on pins and [knitting] needles waiting for Daley to reveal the final product!
Daley showed off his handiwork, sharing the knitty-gritty that went into it on Instagram. He wrote, "When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future. I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!"
He added, "On the back I went for a classic @teamgb logo, the shoulders have a flag and GBR on them. For the front I wanted to keep it simple and I tried my best to embroider TOKYO in Japanese! 🇯🇵🔥"
We aren't sure if Daley is more proud of his gold medal or his handiwork. Honestly, it's a toss-up for us at this point, too. Congratulations, Tom — your new hobby has left us in stitches.