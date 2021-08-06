Team USA Wrestler Gable Steveson Earns Olympic Gold in Final Seconds of Match, Celebrates with Backflip

Just as he was on the verge of losing his match, Gable Steveson came back in the final seconds to take gold at the Tokyo Games

Gold medalist Gable Dan Steveson of Team United States poses with the gold medal during the Men's Freestyle 125kg medal ceremony on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 06, 2021 in Chiba, Japan

With only seconds remaining in the 125kg wrestling final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, University of Minnesota star Gable Steveson trailed his opponent, Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, 8-5.

Petriashvili, by all accounts, looked to have the gold medal secured. That is, until Steveson unleashed a flurry of takedowns to win the event for Team USA in dramatic fashion.

Steveson, 21, mounted his last-moment comeback by scoring a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining in the match, then another two-point takedown with less than a second left, ESPN reported.

"I was guaranteed a medal, but I knew I could fire that last shot off and give him that last trick, and he bit it," he said after the match. "I looked at the clock, and it was like point three. And I was like, no way, my head was just like flushed with everything, my face was like, stunned."

Team USA's Gable Dan Steveson (blue) competes against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in the men's 125kg freestyle wrestling final at the Makuhari Messe convention centre during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games

Georgia challenged the call on behalf of Petriashvili, but a video review showed Steveson successfully scored his winning points with only 0.4 seconds remaining, per Yahoo Sports. Petriashvili won silver.

While Steveson may not have entered the Tokyo Games as the favorite to take home gold in the event, he left quite the impression on his way to doing so.

To celebrate the gold, Steveson did his best impression of Team USA's gymnasts by doing a sky-high backflip on the Olympic mat.

Along with his stunning win over Petriashvili, Steveson also shut out two-time world champion Taha Akgul of Turkey in the quarterfinal with a score of 8-0.

Olympic wrestling fans may feel a hint of déjà vu upon hearing Steveson's name.

That's because his full name is Gable Dan Steveson — his mother named him after U.S. freestyle wrestler Dan Gable, who won the 68kg category at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

"My name is Gable Dan, after Dan Gable," Steveson said, according to Olympics.com. "It might have been destiny to reach this spot. Who knows?"