Team USA Wins Gold in Men's 4x400m Relay at Tokyo Olympics

Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin made up the American squad

Team USA has won gold in the men's 4x400m relay!

On Saturday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin dominated in the event and finished in first place with 2:55.70. The Netherlands won silver with 2:57.18 and Botswana took third with 2:57.27. (Americans Deadmon, Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross and Vernon Norwood made up the prelims team.)

Deadmon, 24, previously won a bronze medal the Summer Games debut of the mixed 4x400m relay, in which he competed with Elijah Godwin, Lynna Irby and Taylor Manson.

Also, Benjamin, 24, earned his second medal in Tokyo, previously winning silver in the men's 400m hurdles.

With this medal on Saturday, Team USA captured the 18th Olympic title in the men's 4x400m relay.

The U.S. now owns eight of the last 10 gold medals since the 1984 Los Angeles Games in the men's 4x400m relay. At the 2000 Sydney Games, Team USA's gold medal was stripped for anti-doping reasons. Then, at the 2012 London Games, the U.S. team won silver in the event.

Saturday's victory helped reverse the disappointment from Thursday when the U.S., with four of the world's fastest sprinters, failed to make the Olympic men's 4x100m relay final with a sixth-place finish.