Team USA Wins First-Ever Women's Volleyball Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA defeated Brazil in three straight sets to finish first and remained undefeated in the Olympic tournament

The U.S. women's volleyball team has finally won gold!

On Sunday at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, Team USA defeated Brazil in three straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) to finish first and remain undefeated in the Olympic tournament. Their victory was extra sweet as the Americans have previously lost to Brazil in the gold medal match in both the 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sunday was the fourth straight Games that the U.S. women's team competed for a medal. The women have won three silver medals (1992, 2008 and 2012) and two bronze (1984 and 2016).

Only four players on the Tokyo team competed at the 2016 Rio Games where Serbia defeated them in the semifinals. Middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson and team captain Jordan Larson are three-time Olympians. A total of eight players were Summer Games first-timers.

"I want this program to experience standing at the top of the podium. I have no other words," coach Karch Kiraly, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in indoor volleyball and gold medal winner in beach volleyball, tearfully told NBC after the match.

USA Volleyball

The gold this year was even more special as it was the return to the birthplace of Olympic volleyball. The sport made its first Olympic appearance in the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo.

The team's road to gold featured victories against Argentina, China, Turkey, the Russian Olympic Committee, Italy, Dominican Republic and Serbia.

Also with this volleyball gold, the U.S. will end the Olympics with approximately 66 medals in women's events in Tokyo, the most ever for any nation at the Games. There were at least 41 medals in men's events, which is Team USA's fewest since the 1896 Athens Games.