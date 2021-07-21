Team USA Volleyball Player Taylor Crabb Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo

Taylor Crabb, 29, may be out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID over the weekend

A rising number of athletes from around the world are testing positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA's volleyball team is the latest to be be affected.

According to NBC News and the Orange County Register, U.S. volleyball player Taylor Crabb recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in jeopardy of missing the Games entirely. The 29-year-old is scheduled to be replaced by Tri Bourne, who arrived in Japan on Wednesday, the Register reported.

While USA Volleyball confirmed a player on the team tested positive for the respiratory disease, they did not name the player for privacy concerns.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that a member of Team USA tested positive upon their arrival into Japan," USA Volleyball said, according to CNN.

In comments made to KNBC, Crabb's brother, volleyball player Trevor Crabb, said his brother is "fine and healthy and should be allowed to play," while describing the situation as "terrible."

A Czech volleyball player also tested positive and will miss his first match, the Register said. Crabb and his volleyball partner, Jake Gibb, were to face Italy on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, United States women's gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker tested positive while in an Olympic training camp, according to the Associated Press. Her personal coach, Al Fong, said Eaker received a vaccination two months ago.

Tennis player Coco Gauff, 17, withdrew from her first Olympics on Sunday after testing postive for COVID-19. According to NBC News, nearly 80 people connected to the Games have tested positive for COVID-19 at the event so far.

The Olympics were due to take place in the summer of 2020 but were rescheduled due to the pandemic. Numerous safety protocols are now in place, including a ban on all spectators.

Japan recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo as COVID-19 cases surged in the host city.