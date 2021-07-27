Americans took bronze in three events, while Lydia Jacoby nabbed a gold medal for the 100m breaststroke

Team USA Swimming Secures 4 More Medals — Including a Gold — in the Second Day of Events

From left: silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa, gold medalist Lydia Jacoby of Team United States and bronze medalist Lilly King of Team United States

Swimming their way to more hardware.

Team USA men's and women's swimming — where the Americans traditionally dominate — racked up more medals on Tuesday in Tokyo, the second day of swimming events at the Summer Games.

In the women's 100m backstroke, Regan Smith took the bronze medal with a time of 58.05. She came behind Australian Kaylee McKeown, who won the women's 100m backstroke, while Kylie Masse claimed silver.

Ryan Murphy, 26, also won bronze in the men's 100m backstroke, failing to follow up his gold in the same event in 2016. He was beaten by two Russian swimmers: Evegny Rylov with the gold and Kliment Kolesnikov winning silver.

The U.S.'s final two swimming medals of the day came in the women's 100m breaststroke, with Lydia Jacoby swimming a 1:04.95 to secure gold and teammate Lilly King taking bronze. The silver medal went to Tatjana Schoenmaker, of South Africa.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the Games, Murphy said his success in swimming was thanks to the help and guidance of his support system.

"I think the biggest thing it would symbolize is how great of people I have around me," Murphy told PEOPLE of what was then just another potential Olympic victory. "I'm coming in every day. I wake up with a purpose. I wake up with a sense of urgency. I really enjoy what I'm doing."

Ryan Murphy Olympics Ryan Murphy | Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

He continued: "I also know that my swim coach is doing the same thing. He's putting in as much work as he can to try to help me achieve my dreams. The physical therapist, the chiropractor, the psychologist — all of those people are helping me to make sure that my body and mind are in the right spot going into a competition."