Team USA Softball Defeats Australia, Moves Closer to Gold Medal with Fourth Consecutive Olympics Win

The U.S. softball team remains undefeated thus far in the Olympic Games

A decade-plus-long absence has not slowed down the stars of the U.S. softball team.

Team USA pulled out another win at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, this time taking down Australia to remain undefeated in the Games thus far. The game went into extra innings, with the U.S. ultimately winning 2-1.

Pitcher Monica Abbott threw 13 strikeouts and gave up just three hits and six walks. The team will next play Japan on Monday.

Softball first became an Olympic sport back in 1996, debuting at the Atlanta Summer Games where the U.S. women won the first-ever softball gold medal. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Team USA made it to the final but was defeated by Japan. Softball was off of the schedule for the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

In Saturday's game, Team USA's Amanda Chidester played against her fiancée, player Anissa Urtez, when the team defeated Mexico.

"Don't worry guys," Urtez captioned a masked-up selfie of the pair in Tokyo after the game. "We still love each other. She's still my idol. So proud to be yours."

Earlier, Chidester wrote on social media about the happy couple's face-off, "We are competitors who are focused on our own paths with our respective teams. We are going out on the field and giving it all we have. We are beyond proud of each other for living out our dreams and loving every second of getting to experience this together!"