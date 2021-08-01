Caeleb Dressel Wins Fourth Gold Medal, Sets Olympic Record in Men's 50m Freestyle

The 24-year-old American swimmer already won gold in the men's 100m butterfly, the men's 100m freestyle, and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay

A fourth gold!

Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel is on a roll, with another first-place finish, this time in the men's 50m freestyle final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. In the process, he set a new Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.

He was followed by France's Florent Manaudou, who took silver, and bronze winner from Brazil, Bruno Fratus.

The 24-year-old American swimmer already won gold in the men's 100m butterfly, the men's 100m freestyle, and the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Earlier this week, Dressel wasn't the only one visibly emotional after his wins. "I cry a lot," he told reporters later. "And so I can't be calling them [my family] every night, you know, exerting that energy, but it's got to be put into my swimming."

It was a big week for U.S. swimming. On Tuesday, Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Apple placed first in the 4x100m freestyle relay with a time of 3:08.97.

The Americans clocked the fastest time on every leg of the race. The win marked the 10th time the U.S. has won gold in the last 13 times the men's 4x100m relay has taken place at the Olympic Games.