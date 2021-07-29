Team USA Athletes Supporting Their Fellow Olympians in Tokyo

The Team USA gymnasts cheered for the men's team during the all-around final on July 28.

"Not having people in the stands was kind of a bummer. We had podium training before, so we kind of got used to [the empty Ariake Gymnastics Centre] a little bit, and we were like, 'Oh, that wasn't bad. It kind of just feels like training,' " Skinner told PEOPLE of adjusting to the stadium without spectators.

"Then, when the meet started, it was kind of like — 'oh, we really need that to get our adrenaline and to get pumped up.' That's what kind of gets us going."