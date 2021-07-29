Team USA Athletes Supporting Their Fellow Olympians in Tokyo
With international and domestic spectators barred from attending the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA supported one another by cheering in the stands on their rest days and behind the scenes
Team USA Divers
Team USA divers Jordan Windle, Tyler Downs and Brandon Loschiavo rooted for fellow divers Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco in the men's synchronized 3m springboard final, in which the pair won silver.
"Loved watching all these incredible divers doing what they love," Windle captioned a July 28 Instagram snap of the trio in the stands. "Out here supporting and bringing the energy as always!!! Onto the next baby!"
Simone Biles & MyKayla Skinner
The Team USA gymnasts cheered for the men's team during the all-around final on July 28.
"Not having people in the stands was kind of a bummer. We had podium training before, so we kind of got used to [the empty Ariake Gymnastics Centre] a little bit, and we were like, 'Oh, that wasn't bad. It kind of just feels like training,' " Skinner told PEOPLE of adjusting to the stadium without spectators.
"Then, when the meet started, it was kind of like — 'oh, we really need that to get our adrenaline and to get pumped up.' That's what kind of gets us going."
Cat Osterman & Chiaka Ogbogu
From Texas to Tokyo! The softball player and volleyball player both graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where they played their respective sports. On July 26, the Longhorns-turned-Olympians posed for a photo together at the Games, throwing the school's official "Hook 'em Horns" hand sign.
"Just some Horns in Tokyo!!" Osterman wrote on her Instagram Story.
Sharing the pic on her own profile, Ogbogu echoed "Loved meeting you girl! Good luck on Wednesday!! 🤩🥇," referencing Team USA's game against Japan.
Caroline Marks
The surfer rooted for swimmer Michael Andrew ahead of the men's 100-meter breaststroke July 25, which she watched from a laptop.
"Let's go @swimmermichael 🇺🇸" Marks posted on her Instagram Story.
Andrew would go on to win fourth in the event.
U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner were spotted cheering on the men's gymnastics team on July 24 at the all-round competition.
"Shout out to the woman's team for coming and supporting us! We got your back tomorrow," said gymnast Yul Moldauer about the women's all-around event.
Team USA Swimming
Several swimmers made their presence known at the Tokyo Aquatics Center with noisemakers and thunder sticks.
On July 23, First Lady Jill Biden was also in the stands across from the Team USA delegation, who chanted "Dr. Biden!" The first lady responded back with a wave and shouted "Thank you!"