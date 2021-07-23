What to Know About the Special Tap-Dancing Scene from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

A unique part of Japan's history and culture was featured heavily in part of the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on Friday.

During the first half of the show, a group of tap dancers dressed as carpenters performed to a traditional work song called the "Kiyari Uta." The song dates back to the country's Edo period, which was between 1603 and 1867, according to event organizers. There are two versions traditionally sung — one during the moving of things such as lumber, and one when "tamping down the earth."

For the segment, the song was performed by members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association, a decades-old group that keeps alive firefighting traditions from its ancestors — like the performance of the "Kiyari Uta."

Tokyo 2020 - Opening Ceremony Credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As the performance continued, other dancers and acrobats filled the stage at the Olympic Stadium. Eventually, wooden versions of the Olympic rings were brought onstage. The rings were made from the lumber of trees that grew from seeds athletes brought from their home countries to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The opening ceremony — themed "United by Emotion" — kicked off Friday with fireworks, as well as a repeated message of gratitude for the first responders who have taken the lead amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Most of the arena was left empty, with no spectators allowed other than press and select organizers, sponsors and dignitaries — including U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Throughout the ceremony, and "through these Games, we will acknowledge the way the world came together to face a global threat, while recognizing, lauding and demonstrating our sincere gratitude for the immeasurable support and efforts of all those who made Tokyo 2020 possible," the organizers said.