See the Most Jaw-Dropping Pool Photos of the Swimmers During the Tokyo Olympics
The swimming competition began on July 24 in Tokyo, Japan, and will continues until the final events on August 1
Mariia Temnikova
Temnikova competes for the Russian Olympic Committee in the second women's 200m breaststroke semifinal.
Michael Andrew
Team USA's Andrew swims in the men's 200m individual medley semifinal.
Zhang Yufei
Yufei of China wins gold in the women's 200m butterfly.
Caeleb Dressel
Dressel, of the United States, swims to victory in the men's 100m freestyle final.
Zhang Yufei
Champion Yufei during her gold medal-winning race.
Katie Ledecky
Team USA superstar Ledecky swims the last leg of the women's 4x200m freestyle relay race to win silver.
Allison Schmidt
Schmidt helps her U.S. teammates to the silver medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.
Keita Sunama
Team Japan swimmer Sunama competing in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal.
Chase Kalisz
Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the men's 200m individual medley semifinal.
Tatjana Schoenmaker
South African athlete Schoenmaker swims next to Team USA's Annie Lazor and the ROC's Evgeniia Chikunova during the women's 200m breaststroke semifinal.
Evgeny Rylov
The ROC's Rylov competes in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal.
Caeleb Dressel
Dressel dives into a gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle final.
Luke Greenbank
Greenbank of Team Great Britain competes in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal.