See the Most Jaw-Dropping Pool Photos of the Swimmers During the Tokyo Olympics

The swimming competition began on July 24 in Tokyo, Japan, and will continues until the final events on August 1

By Lindsay Kimble
July 29, 2021 01:06 AM

Mariia Temnikova

Credit: Photo by Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images

Temnikova competes for the Russian Olympic Committee in the second women's 200m breaststroke semifinal.

Michael Andrew

Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Team USA's Andrew swims in the men's 200m individual medley semifinal.

Zhang Yufei

Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Yufei of China wins gold in the women's 200m butterfly.

Caeleb Dressel

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Dressel, of the United States, swims to victory in the men's 100m freestyle final.

Zhang Yufei

Credit: Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Champion Yufei during her gold medal-winning race.

Katie Ledecky

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Team USA superstar Ledecky swims the last leg of the women's 4x200m freestyle relay race to win silver.

Allison Schmidt

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Schmidt helps her U.S. teammates to the silver medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Keita Sunama

Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Team Japan swimmer Sunama competing in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal.

Chase Kalisz

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the men's 200m individual medley semifinal.

Tatjana Schoenmaker

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

South African athlete Schoenmaker swims next to Team USA's Annie Lazor and the ROC's Evgeniia Chikunova during the women's 200m breaststroke semifinal.

Evgeny Rylov

Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The ROC's Rylov competes in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal.

Caeleb Dressel

Credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Dressel dives into a gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle final.

Luke Greenbank

Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Greenbank of Team Great Britain competes in the men's 200m backstroke semifinal.

