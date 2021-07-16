"I think the waves on offer in Japan will be pretty fun," Andino says. "It'll be a lot of aerial maneuvers, so it should be pretty exciting to watch"

Surfer Kolohe Andino on What to Expect from the New Olympic Sport

Kolohe Andino has surfed a lot of different waves in front of a lot of different people — but later this month will be a first: The California native will be competing for Team USA when surfing makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

"I'm stoked," Andino told PEOPLE in an earlier interview. ("Super stoked," he added.)

At 27, he's been surfing most of his life, with a string of youth titles before he went pro in 2012 — and ultimately won a silver at the World Surfing Games in 2019.

This all makes more sense when you learn his dad, Dino, was a championship surfer, too, and Andino's childhood included a fair share of travel with him.

"I can't get away from the ocean for too long," he said.

"I just love surfing," Andino said. "I think there's so many things that you can't control, and you never really get one wave that's the same so you never really get jaded and bored. I just wake up and surf every day."

In Japan, he and the other Olympians — including fellow Americans John John Florence, Caroline Marks and Carissa Moore — will be surfing at Ichinomiya beach.

"I think the waves on offer in Japan will be pretty fun," Andino said. "It'll be a lot of aerial maneuvers, so it should be pretty exciting to watch."

The judges will be watching from shore to measure things like the difficulty of what each surfer attempts and what they pull off (aerials, as Andino said, and also slides and turns) plus their power, speed and flow.

He's traveled to Japan a few times already and is a fan: "It's a great place, and I really like the culture there. It's rad."

Though he was hampered by an ankle injury earlier this year, Andino remains focused on what's coming next. "Just being an Olympic athlete representing the U.S. is super big, and I'm definitely not taking it for granted," he said.

Credit: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

For support, Dino remains a constant presence. "I just basically run everything through the filter of my dad, so we talk a lot and hang out a lot. We're good friends," Andino said.

And, of course, he has his wife of three years, Madison, whom he first met more than a decade ago after crossing paths at a favorite local restaurant.

One day, perhaps far off into the future, Andino won't be surfing competitively anymore — but he'll still be surfing. He seems himself changing, but he doesn't envision ever stopping.

"I've matured a lot. The world tour will do that to you," he said. "I qualified when I was 17, and I was just immature."

Now, "I'm just trying to be who I truly wanted to be and who I thought I was, and that kind of helped my surfing a lot and my competing."