"I'm actually super happy with the way this turned out," Sunisa Lee, now a three-time medalist, told reporters after her final event at the Tokyo Olympics

Sunisa Lee 'Really Proud of Myself' as She Finishes Olympics — and Prepares to Head to College Next Week

Sunisa "Suni" Lee's three Olympic medals will soon make the journey to Alabama.

The superstar gymnast — who was the women's all-around champion during the Tokyo Summer Games — is headed back to the United States and off to a college dorm at Auburn University, where she'll be a freshman student this fall.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm supposed to get on campus on [Aug.] 11," she told reporters after the beam individual final on Tuesday night in Japan, her last event. (She placed fifth.) "I don't get home until the fifth, so get home and pack and leave."

Part of that packing will "probably" be her new hardware from Japan — one of each color.

"They're my Olympic medals and I don't want to lose them," the 18-year-old said. "Probably going to take my worlds medals too just in case. It's gonna push me every single day to be even better."

Asked by PEOPLE how she was feeling about her beam finish, Lee said, "I'm really proud of myself. I'm actually super happy with the way this turned out. I didn't get a medal, but that's not the end of the world. I'm still going home with three medals so it's just amazing."

Sunisa Lee Sunisa Lee | Credit: Elsa/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Sunisa Lee Clinches All-Around Gymnastics Gold Then Tearfully Celebrates with Team: 'We're So Proud,' Dad Says

In general, Lee's first Olympics has gone beyond her expectations, she said. Her victories are not lost on her: "Not many people can say that they come to the Olympics their first time and bring home three medals."

So despite the quick pit stop back home in St. Paul, Minnesota — where she told PEOPLE she's really excited to see her family and "eat like a burger or something" — she is hoping that's where it'll all just "sink in."