Sunisa Lee Sends Her Family 'Love' After Their Celebration of Her Gold Medal Win Goes Viral

Sunisa Lee's family may have been cheering her on from a distance — but that didn't stop them from celebrating her gold medal win.

The Team USA gymnast won the women's gymnastics individual all-around on Thursday, and nobody was as excited as her family.

While watching together at home, NBC cameras captured the moment when Lee's family — including her father, who has been one of her biggest supporters -— realized that the gymnast would have enough points to land her on top of the leaderboard.

Immediately, the entire room erupted in celebration, as her loved ones began jumping up and down and screaming.

"The people i do it all for," Lee wrote on Twitter in response to the heartwarming clip. "I LOVE YOU ALL."

After her competition, Lee opened up about her "amazing" family.

"My parents are just the most amazing people in my life, I love them so much," she told reporters. "Before the medal ceremony I FaceTimed them and I talked to them. We were all just crying on the phone."

Once the reality of her gold medal win had a chance to start to sink in, the athlete also shared a sweet message on social media, thanking "everyone who has believed in me and never gave up."

'I can't thank you enough for all the love and support," she wrote. "This is a dream come true. WE DID IT."

Throughout her Olympic experience, Lee's father has also made clear that he couldn't be prouder of his daughter and everything she has accomplished.

"I am proud. The family's proud. The community is very proud of her," John told Today's Craig Melvin of the 18-year-old gymnast, who is the first Hmong American to represent the U.S. in the Summer Games.

John, who fell off a ladder in August 2019 and was paralyzed from the chest down, has been an integral part of Suni's life and career. He met Suni's mom, Yeev, when the gymnast was 2 years old after he was divorced with two kids, Jonah and Shyenne, according to ESPN, which also reported that it was Suni's decision to change her last name to Lee though John and Yeev are not legally married.

Explaining why being an Olympian means "the world for me," Lee told PEOPLE in June, "I want to do it for my family and coaches obviously, but I also want to do it for myself. I've just been through so much."