Sunisa Lee Wins Bronze Medal in Uneven Bars Final After Becoming All-Around Champion at Tokyo Olympics

Sunisa "Suni" Lee has earned another medal to add to her collection at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old gymnast won bronze in the women's uneven bars final with a score of 14.500 at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, officially securing her second individual medal. (Lee won gold in the individual all-around and won silver with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum during the team final.)

Lee finished in third place behind Belgium's Nina Derwael, who scored 15.200 and has been widely seen as Lee's "rival" in the event. Anastasia Ilyankova of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver with a score of 14.833.

The Minnesota native, the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast and now the first Hmong American Olympic gold medalist, finished Thursday's all-around final in first with fellow American gymnast Jade Carey in eighth place.

Lee has one more event left in Tokyo. On Tuesday, she is set to compete on the balance beam final.

Lee ended the competition with 57.433, just ahead of silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil's 57.298, and the Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova, who finished with 57.199.

With her win, Lee became the fifth consecutive American female gymnast to be named the all-around champion, starting with Carly Patterson in 2004. (Biles won at the 2016 Rio Games.)

Lee has overcome several personal hurdles in the past few years.

In addition to recovering from a foot injury and hairline fracture in her tibia, her aunt and uncle died from COVID-19 during the pandemic. Almost a year prior, in August 2019, her father John Lee became paralyzed from the chest down after falling from a ladder while helping a neighbor trim a tree and is in a wheelchair to this day.

In June, Lee told PEOPLE that being an Olympian means "the world for me," adding "I want to do it for my family and coaches obviously, but I also want to do it for myself. I've just been through so much."